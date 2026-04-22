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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.89%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 3.89%

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 3.89% at 30496.25 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd shed 10.82%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 4.81% and Coforge Ltd fell 4.41%. The Nifty IT index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 0.87% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 1.42% and Nifty Services Sector index is down 1.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.81% to close at 24378.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.95% to close at 78516.49 today.
 

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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