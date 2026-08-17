Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.75%
Nifty IT index ended down 1.75% at 30807.8 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd shed 2.57%, Infosys Ltd slipped 2.51% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 2.02%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 1.40% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.46% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.32% to close at 24287.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.36% to close at 77728.16 today.
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 5:16 PM IST