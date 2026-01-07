Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.87%

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 1.87% at 38688.8 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd rose 4.23%, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 3.15% and Coforge Ltd gained 2.68%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 10.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.80% and Nifty Pharma index increased 0.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.14% to close at 26140.75 while the SENSEX has slid 0.12% to close at 84961.14 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Japanese shares fall sharply from record high

China benchmark ends marginally higher

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 120 pts lower; Nifty ends below 26,150 mark

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of Kabra Extrusiontechnik at 'A/A1' with 'negative' outlook

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

