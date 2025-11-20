Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.54%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.54%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 1.54% at 1455.55 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd slipped 4.08%, Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 3.72% and PVR Inox Ltd shed 1.36%. The Nifty Media index is down 25.00% over last one year compared to the 11.37% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.89% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.54% to close at 26192.15 while the SENSEX added 0.52% to close at 85632.68 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 227.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 227.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 508.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Partap Industries consolidated net profit rises 508.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Vijay Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Vijay Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 45.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 45.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon