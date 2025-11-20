Sellwin Traders consolidated net profit rises 227.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 14.68 croreNet profit of Sellwin Traders rose 227.71% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.6815.62 -6 OPM %20.847.11 -PBDT3.081.12 175 PBT3.081.11 177 NP2.720.83 228
