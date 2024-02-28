Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.46%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.11%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty Media index ended down 3.46% at 2068.75 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 6.39%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 3.43% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd shed 3.23%. The Nifty Media index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 26.86% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index is down 2.30% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 2.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.11% to close at 21951.15 while the SENSEX is down 1.08% to close at 72304.88 today.