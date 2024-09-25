Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.94%

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 2.94% at 2139.25 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd rose 16.17%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.73% and Tips Industries Ltd added 2.93%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 32.24% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.87% and Nifty Energy index increased 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.25% to close at 26004.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.30% to close at 85169.87 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

