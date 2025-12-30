Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.03%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.03%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.03% at 11007.65 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 9.42%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd fell 6.71% and National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 5.22%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 28.00% over last one year compared to the 9.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.69% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.01% to close at 25938.85 while the SENSEX has slid 0.02% to close at 84675.08 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Waaree Renewable announces enhancement in existing solar power project

Waaree Renewable announces enhancement in existing solar power project

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 21 cr for Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 21 cr for Grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems

B L Kashyap ends higher after bagging order worth Rs 364 cr

B L Kashyap ends higher after bagging order worth Rs 364 cr

Benchmarks end with minor cuts; metal shares shine

Benchmarks end with minor cuts; metal shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon