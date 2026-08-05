Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 1.72%
Nifty Metal index closed up 1.72% at 13256.35 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 8.42%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 6.05% and Vedanta Ltd added 2.97%. The Nifty Metal index is up 42.00% over last one year compared to the 0.10% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 1.58% and Nifty Auto index added 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.04% to close at 24624.65 while the SENSEX added 0.19% to close at 78581 today.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST