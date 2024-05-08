Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.39%

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 2.39% at 9966.25 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, REC Ltd jumped 5.32%, Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained 4.59% and GAIL (India) Ltd rose 4.36%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 109.00% over last one year compared to the 22.10% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.56% and Nifty Energy index added 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.00% to close at 22302.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.06% to close at 73466.39 today.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

