Friday, June 13, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 1.18%

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 1.18% at 6934.85 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank slipped 3.61%, Union Bank of India dropped 2.83% and Indian Overseas Bank shed 2.70%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 5.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 1.05% and Nifty Bank index is down 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.68% to close at 24718.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.70% to close at 81118.6 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Prime Focus allots 99.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Natco Pharma's Mekaguda API unit completes USFDA inspection

PSU OMCs slide as crude oil boils

Sensex dips 573 pts, Nifty settles below 24,750 mark; VIX zooms 7.59%

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

