Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.10%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.10%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.10% at 1118.65 today. The index has added 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 6.41%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 4.34% and Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 3.49%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 14.97% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.45% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.40% to close at 24668.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.47% to close at 81748.57 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Irdai may limit insurance companies' overdependence on parent banks

Irdai's move to limit banca biz may stifle insurance sector growth: Emkay

R Subramaniakumar, CEO RBL Bank, BFSI

RBL Bank re-appoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO for a period of 3 years

Bitcoin

No timeline fixed for Virtual Digital Assets regulation, says MoS Finance

Air India

Air India announces international flight network upgrades for 2025

ipo market listing share market

With 11 IPOs announced so far, December tops as busiest month for listings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon