Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 17.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.32% to Rs 411.25 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 17.12% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.32% to Rs 411.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 448.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.411.25448.5617.0817.5966.8974.9451.0961.5338.1446.02

