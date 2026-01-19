Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Kapil Raj Finance rose 366.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.300 0 OPM %93.330 -PBDT0.280.06 367 PBT0.280.06 367 NP0.280.06 367
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST