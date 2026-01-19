Monday, January 19, 2026 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Kapil Raj Finance rose 366.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.300 0 OPM %93.330 -PBDT0.280.06 367 PBT0.280.06 367 NP0.280.06 367

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 17.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 17.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 94.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit rises 94.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 11950.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 11950.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 46.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Japanese markets edge down as yen rallies

Japanese markets edge down as yen rallies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayPNB Q3 ResultsLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance