Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.43%

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.43% at 937.75 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.77%, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd jumped 2.70% and DLF Ltd rose 1.99%. The Nifty Realty index is up 132.00% over last one year compared to the 27.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index added 0.90% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.00% to close at 22513.7 while the SENSEX added 0.03% to close at 74248.22 today.
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

