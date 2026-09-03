Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.58%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.58% at 916.15 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 11.30%, Anant Raj Ltd rose 6.70% and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd added 3.44%. The Nifty Realty index is up 3.00% over last one year compared to the 3.41% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.74% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.17% to close at 23873.45 while the SENSEX is down 0.55% to close at 76152.86 today.

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