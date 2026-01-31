Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 3888.00 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 15.88% to Rs 403.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 347.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 3888.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3301.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3888.003301.9022.3718.18872.79579.06718.34456.33403.21347.96

