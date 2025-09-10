Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 212.35% in the June 2025 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 212.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 79.19% to Rs 30.48 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 212.35% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.19% to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.4817.01 79 OPM %28.8116.87 -PBDT8.152.85 186 PBT7.312.33 214 NP5.311.70 212

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

Nila Infra secures Rs 13-cr order from Mahesana Municipal Corporation

Nila Infra secures Rs 13-cr order from Mahesana Municipal Corporation

Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Kellton Tech Solutions allots 40.23 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Kellton Tech Solutions allots 40.23 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Prostarm Info Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Prostarm Karnataka BESS

Prostarm Info Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Prostarm Karnataka BESS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon