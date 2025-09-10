R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 212.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.19% to Rs 30.48 croreNet profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 212.35% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 79.19% to Rs 30.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.4817.01 79 OPM %28.8116.87 -PBDT8.152.85 186 PBT7.312.33 214 NP5.311.70 212
