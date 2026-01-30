Allied Blenders & Distillers consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.98% to Rs 1002.98 crore

Net profit of Allied Blenders & Distillers rose 15.68% to Rs 66.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 1002.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 973.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

