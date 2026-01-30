Indegene consolidated net profit declines 6.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 942.10 crore

Net profit of Indegene declined 6.20% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 942.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 720.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.942.10720.4016.9318.30174.30166.30134.70146.30102.90109.70

