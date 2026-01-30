Indegene consolidated net profit declines 6.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 942.10 croreNet profit of Indegene declined 6.20% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 942.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 720.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales942.10720.40 31 OPM %16.9318.30 -PBDT174.30166.30 5 PBT134.70146.30 -8 NP102.90109.70 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 225.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST