Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 225.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 225.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 20.02% to Rs 2194.00 crore

Net profit of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 225.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 208.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.02% to Rs 2194.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1828.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2194.001828.00 20 OPM %7.06-12.20 -PBDT363.00-38.00 LP PBT230.00-203.00 LP NP225.00-208.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 174.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 174.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 42.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 42.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance