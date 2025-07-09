Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Synergy Green jumps on bagging 3.3 MW turbine parts order from Adani Wind

Synergy Green jumps on bagging 3.3 MW turbine parts order from Adani Wind

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Synergy Green Industries surged 8.40% to Rs 563.80 after the company secured a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts from Adani Wind, the wind energy division of Adani New Industries.

The development phase is expected to be completed by Q3 of FY 2026, with serial production scheduled for Q4 of FY 2026. Synergy Green is also actively engaged in the serial supply of bearing housing castings for Adani's 5 MW turbine platforms.

With this new development order, Synergy Greens order book with Adani Wind is projected to double from Rs 20 crore in FY 2025 to Rs 40 crore in FY 2026, based on forecasted volumes.

 

Synergy Green continues to solidify its leadership in the manufacturing of large, critical castings for wind turbine components, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The company takes pride in being a trusted supplier to leading global wind OEMs, and this order further reinforces its strategic position in the renewable energy sector.

Synergy Green Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of large size critical castings for wind turbine parts. It has facilities located at Kolhapur (Maharashtra) and has established itself as a reliable supplier to all major global wind OEMs.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 18.2% to Rs 3.84 crore on 18.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 97.47 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Yen weakens past 147 as us-japan trade tensions escalate

Yen weakens past 147 as us-japan trade tensions escalate

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 11 crore orders from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 11 crore orders from Indian Railways

INR weakens near 86 per US dollar mark

INR weakens near 86 per US dollar mark

5paisa Capital slips after Q1 PAT drops 42% YoY to Rs 11 cr

5paisa Capital slips after Q1 PAT drops 42% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden VisaTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon