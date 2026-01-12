Rabi acreage gains 2.81% on year
The total area sown under rabi crops in current winter season has edged up by 2.81% on year to 644.29 lakh hectares as on January 9 this year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showed. The area under major crop wheat has gained 1.86% on year to 334.17 lakh hectares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, says RBI Governor
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:50 PM IST