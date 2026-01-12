Rabi acreage gains 2.81% on year

Monday, January 12, 2026 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The total area sown under rabi crops in current winter season has edged up by 2.81% on year to 644.29 lakh hectares as on January 9 this year, data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showed. The area under major crop wheat has gained 1.86% on year to 334.17 lakh hectares.

