HCL Tech Q3 PAT slides 4% QoQ to Rs 4,076 cr

HCL Technologies' consolidated net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 4,076 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26.

However, revenue from operations increased 6.04% to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31,942 crore posted in Q2 FY26.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue stood at $3,793 million, up 4.1% QoQ. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue jumped 4.02% sequentially.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for Q3 FY26 rallied 13.24% to Rs 6,285 crore, compared to Rs 5,550 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 11.21% to Rs 4,076 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 4,591 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.32% year on year to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26.

On an LTM basis, the companys Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) improved 277 bps YoY to 39.4%, while Services ROIC rose 117 bps YoY to 45.9%.

HCLTechs total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins for Q3 FY26 stood at $3,006 million.

The companys total employee strength stood at 226,379, with a net reduction of 261 employees during the quarter, including 2,852 freshers onboarded.

In Q3 FY26, 13,100+ employees used HCLTechs Value Creation Portal, resulting in 4,050+ ideas approved and 1,900+ ideas implemented, generating $300+ million in customer signed-off value.

The Last Twelve Months (LTM) attrition stood at 12.4%, down from 13.2% in Q3 of last year.

For FY26, HCLTech expects revenue growth of 44.5% YoY in constant currency, services revenue growth of 4.755.25% YoY, and an EBIT margin of 1718%.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, said, We have delivered another quarter of robust performance driven by the differentiated value we bring to our clients. AI continues to be a key growth driver across our portfolio, and we are sharpening our capabilities to leverage these emerging opportunities.

C Vijayakumar CEO & MD, HCLTech, said, Another standout quarter on all fronts, with revenue up 4.2% QoQ in constant currency along with a strong recovery of operating margin to 18.6%. The strong revenue momentum in the quarter has enabled us to cross $15B in annualized revenues.

Our new bookings were exceptionally high at $3B. Our Services revenue grew 1.8% QoQ in constant currency, driven by 19.9% QoQ growth in Advanced AI services. HCL Software revenue grew sharply by 28.1% QoQ and 3.1% YoY in constant currency, driven by seasonality and data Intelligence portfolio. We are well positioned to address evolving AI demand of our clients across industries and service lines.

Shiv Walia, chief financial officer (CFO), HCLTech, said, HCLTech delivered an impressive financial result with Q3 FY26 revenue of Rs 33,872 Crores (up 6.0% QoQ and 13.3% YoY). Q3 EBIT margins, excluding the one-time impact of New Labour Codes, came in at 18.6% (up 111 bps QoQ).

Our dedicated efforts to improve cash conversion has yielded in FCF/NI (LTM basis) remaining healthy at 120% and we ended the quarter with our highest ever cash balance of Rs 34,306 Crores. LTM Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) continues to improve and stands at 39.4% for the company (up 277 bps YoY), 45.9% for Services (up 117 bps YoY) and at 23.1% for HCLSoftware (up 513 bps YoY).

HCLTechs board declares interim dividend of Rs 12 per share (face value Rs 2) for FY26. The record date for the dividend is 16 January 2026, and the payment date is 27 January 2026.

Shares of HCL Technologies rose 0.35% to end at Rs 1668.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News