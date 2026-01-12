Monday, January 12, 2026 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, says RBI Governor

Digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, says RBI Governor

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has stated that while digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, it has also altered the nature, speed and transmission of risks. He emphasised that regulation and supervision must be adaptive, vigilant, ecosystem-aware and outcome-oriented. The Governor underscored the need to improve the quality, availability and use of data, and to leverage technology for better supervisory analytics to strengthen oversight. He also stressed that digitalisation and innovation must remain aligned with the objective of ensuring fairness and preserving customer trust. He also underscored the need to intensify engagement and capacity-building efforts, highlighting the role of College of Supervisors as not merely a training institution but a platform for shared learning, skill upgradation and developing a common language of oversight between the Reserve Bank and its Regulated Entities. The governor made these comments at the 3rd Annual Global Conference of the College of Supervisors of the RBI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Tech Q3 PAT slides 4% QoQ to Rs 4,076 cr

HCL Tech Q3 PAT slides 4% QoQ to Rs 4,076 cr

Consumer price inflation edges to 1.33% in Dec-25, food prices stay negative

Consumer price inflation edges to 1.33% in Dec-25, food prices stay negative

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the December 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 32.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndia Gold ETF MomentLohri School HolidayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCLTech Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayRSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026TCS Q3 Results 2026Q3 Results Today