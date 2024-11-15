RACL Geartech consolidated net profit declines 35.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 106.13 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech declined 35.95% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 106.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales106.13101.56 4 OPM %18.5223.29 -PBDT15.7219.46 -19 PBT8.3213.67 -39 NP6.5410.21 -36
