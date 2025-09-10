CESC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 160.84, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% drop in NIFTY and a 17.03% drop in the Nifty Energy index.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34249.65, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.37 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 25.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
