Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for fifth session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 245.13, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 245.13, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has risen around 13.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35375.9, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 246.01, down 0.04% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is down 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 313.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

