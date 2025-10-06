Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Baroda up for fifth session

Bank of Baroda up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 267.45, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.13% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.45, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 13.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 3.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55589.25, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.2, up 0.96% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 10.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.13% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) empowers farmers to adopt eco-friendly organic farming for a sustainable and prosperous India

Bondada Engineering secures Bihar Govt's solar street lights project of Rs 63.86 cr

SpiceJet enhances connectivity to Ayodhya for upcoming festive and winter season

Balaji Telefilms partners with Eloelo Group's Story TV

AWFIS launches new 50000 sq ft. centre in Powai, Mumbai

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

