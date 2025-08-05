Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 35.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 184.17 croreNet profit of Delta Corp rose 35.89% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 184.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales184.17178.01 3 OPM %21.2326.59 -PBDT50.1359.33 -16 PBT37.9547.18 -20 NP29.4621.68 36
