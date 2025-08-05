Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 7791.77 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma declined 10.28% to Rs 824.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 919.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 7791.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7457.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7791.777457.65 4 OPM %20.5721.70 -PBDT1612.501728.07 -7 PBT1206.801323.89 -9 NP824.75919.22 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

