Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 109.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 220.90 croreNet profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 109.31% to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 220.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales220.90172.30 28 OPM %31.7836.91 -PBDT75.3064.30 17 PBT72.3063.20 14 NP60.7029.00 109
