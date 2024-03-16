Sensex (    %)
                             
Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 130 cr

Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
The company has announced that it has secured a work order from State Project Director (Spd), Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) amounting to Rs 130 crore.
The project is for empanelment of agency for supply of teaching learning material for Class I to V under rate contract.
The contract is to be completed by 13 June 2024 and the cost of the project is Rs 130.60 crore.
RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The company reported 94.49% jump in net profit to Rs 62.14 crore on 47.11% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 668.36 crore in Q3 FY24 over in Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 3.39% to end at Rs 350.70 on Friday, 15 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

