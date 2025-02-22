Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 288-cr order from East Central Railway

RailTel Corp bags Rs 288-cr order from East Central Railway

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received a work order from East Central Railway worth Rs 288.14 crore.

The order involves the provision of Kavach, an indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System, to be installed on low-density railway tracks spanning 502.2 Route Kilometers (RKm) of East Central Railway.

The total value of the order is Rs 288.14 crore, and the project is scheduled for completion by 20th February 2027.

The official announcement was made on 21st February 2025, after market hours.

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter slipped 2.68% to end at Rs 305.30 on Friday, 21 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

