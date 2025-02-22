Niyogin Fintech allots 1.64 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Niyogin Fintech announced the successful conversion of its warrants, raising Rs. 56.2 crore. Following the approval of the Board of Directors 1,64,40,011 equity shares were allotted post-conversion. The warrants were converted at a price of Rs. 45.62 per share. The warrant holders contributed approximately Rs. 19.2 crore at the time of subscription and Rs. 56.2 crore were raised by exercising the warrants.

