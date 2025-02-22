Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Resort, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and is expected to start its operations in FY 2026.

Lemon Tree Resort, Chittorgarh will offer 98 well-appointed rooms and a range of amenities, including a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, bar, spa, fitness center, swimming pool, and other public spaces.

The resort is located approximately 102 kilometers from Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur and around 18 kilometers from Chittorgarh Junction. It is also well-connected by road, providing convenient access for both public and private transport.

 

Vilas Pawar, CEO Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels said, We are thrilled to announce our latest signing, which will further expand our presence in Rajasthan. This opening will be in addition to our nine operational and six upcoming hotels in the state known for its rich history and culture. This signing is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences in one of Indias most vibrant destinations.

Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore on 22.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.90% to end at Rs 131.60 on Friday, 21 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

