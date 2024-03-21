Krystal Integrated Services gains on debut

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services were currently trading at Rs 762.05 at 10:23 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.58% as compared with the issue price of Rs 715.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 795 and a low of 760.10. On the BSE, over 1.46 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services was subscribed 13.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 14 March 2024 and it closed on 18 March 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 680 to 715 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equities aggregating to Rs 175 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 17.5 lakh equity shares.

Of the net proceeds of fresh issue, the company will be using Rs 10 crore towards re- and pre-payment of certain borrowings, Rs 100 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements, Rs 10 crore to fund capital expenditure for purchase of new machinery, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Krystal Integrated Services is a company that provides facilities management services. They offer a wide range of services such as housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, gardening, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, waste management, pest control, fade cleaning, and other services such as production support, warehouse management, and airport management.

The company provided services to 135 hospitals and medical colleges, 228 schools and colleges (other than medical colleges), one airport, four railway stations, and 30 metro stations, along with catering services on certain trains and train routes end September 2023.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 20.59 crore and sales of Rs 451.61 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The scrip was listed at Rs 795, exhibiting a premium of 11.19% to the issue price.