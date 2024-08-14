Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Asia Pack rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.060.01-66.67-800.000.260.160.250.150.170.09