Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Asia Pack rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.01 500 OPM %-66.67-800.00 -PBDT0.260.16 63 PBT0.250.15 67 NP0.170.09 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content