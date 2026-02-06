Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 66.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.48% to Rs 91.30 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing declined 66.59% to Rs 53.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.48% to Rs 91.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 257.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.91.30257.0182.2582.0974.29217.1672.63215.2753.74160.84

