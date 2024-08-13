Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.75% to Rs 25.43 crore

Net loss of Raj Television Network reported to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.75% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.4327.27-71.185.65-19.230.86-19.610.40-16.880.25