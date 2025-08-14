Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 1679.84% in the June 2025 quarter

SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 1679.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Sales rise 418.32% to Rs 10.47 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 1679.84% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 418.32% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.472.02 418 OPM %97.6184.65 -PBDT25.691.57 1536 PBT25.681.56 1546 NP22.071.24 1680

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
