Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Raja Bahadur International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 64.09% to Rs 6.58 crore
Net profit of Raja Bahadur International reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 64.09% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6.584.01 64 OPM %59.5726.43 -PBDT1.40-0.80 LP PBT0.94-1.08 LP NP0.68-0.52 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 106.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Arvind SmartSpaces edges higher after PAT more than doubles in Q3; quarterly bookings at Rs 280 crore

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

IMEC Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 88.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Trident Texofab standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon