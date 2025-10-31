Alldigi Tech consolidated net profit rises 45.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 147.42 croreNet profit of Alldigi Tech rose 45.14% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 147.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales147.42131.43 12 OPM %24.4423.45 -PBDT35.8329.53 21 PBT20.9919.41 8 NP17.6212.14 45
