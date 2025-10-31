United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 36.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 3173.00 croreNet profit of United Spirits rose 36.07% to Rs 464.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 341.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 3173.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2844.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3173.002844.00 12 OPM %20.7717.58 -PBDT719.00529.00 36 PBT654.00460.00 42 NP464.00341.00 36
