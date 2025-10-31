IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 1370.43 croreNet profit of IFB Industries rose 61.70% to Rs 50.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 1370.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1219.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1370.431219.33 12 OPM %7.155.37 -PBDT99.9373.82 35 PBT70.0443.29 62 NP50.7931.41 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content