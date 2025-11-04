Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.96% to Rs 116.83 croreNet loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.96% to Rs 116.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.83145.97 -20 OPM %1.407.21 -PBDT-1.2116.58 PL PBT-7.1810.73 PL NP-7.1810.73 PL
