Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 19.96% to Rs 116.83 crore

Net loss of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.96% to Rs 116.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.83145.97 -20 OPM %1.407.21 -PBDT-1.2116.58 PL PBT-7.1810.73 PL NP-7.1810.73 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

