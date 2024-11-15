Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 37.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 145.97 croreNet profit of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals declined 37.54% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 145.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 212.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales145.97212.98 -31 OPM %7.2113.02 -PBDT16.5823.12 -28 PBT10.7317.18 -38 NP10.7317.18 -38
