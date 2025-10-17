Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Rallis India gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 102 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Rallis India advanced 2.36% to Rs 291 after the pesticide maker's standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

The company attributed the revenue drop to erratic and prolonged rains across several parts of the country, which adversely impacted field activities and spray applications.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 4.19% YoY to Rs 137 crore during the quarter, while EBITDA declined 7.22% YoY to Rs 154 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Rallis India maintained strong cash management, reporting free cash flow of Rs 52 crore, zero external debt, and a healthy closing cash and liquid balance of Rs 454 crore.

 

In Q2, the Crop Care B2B business grew 14% YoY, driven by volume revival in key molecules and better capacity utilization. However, the Crop Protection B2C segment declined 10% YoY due to weather disruptions and erratic rainfall across major markets. The Soil & Plant Health (SPH) business contracted by 20%, impacted by regulatory challenges in the biostimulants category.

Exports, however, registered a 33% growth, supported by higher volumes in key molecules.

The Seeds business recorded revenue of Rs 101 crore compared to Rs 141 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to supply chain constraints, though higher gross margins and effective pricing helped mitigate the impact.

On a half-yearly basis, Rallis India's net profit jumped 34.93% to Rs 197 crore, on a 6.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,818 crore in H1 FY26 compared to H1 FY25.

Rallis continued to expand its portfolio with eight new product launches during H1 FY26, including Penflor, Allato, Deeweed, Dodrio, Master Gold, Torris, Vaar and Teer, strengthening its position across herbicides and fungicides. The company also resumed biostimulant sales through in-house production, enhancing its footprint in sustainable crop solutions.

Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India, said, Q2 was challenging due to prolonged rains which impacted field activities and product placement. Despite these headwinds, our profitability remained stable, supported by export momentum, prudent cost management, and improved margins in the Seeds business. Our strong balance sheet, zero external debt and healthy cash position underscore our financial discipline and operational resilience.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$165 billion Tata Group. It is one of Indias leading agroscience companies, with more than 77 years of experience servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is flat on debut

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

