Friday, November 14, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India joins hands with Paryan to launch FullPage rice technology

Rallis India joins hands with Paryan to launch FullPage rice technology

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Rallis India announced the partnership with Paryan (Paryan Alliance) as the licensed technology partner for FullPage, herbicide tolerance rice technology in India.

FullPage is a comprehensive rice cropping system that integrates advanced herbicide tolerant seeds, compatible crop protection solutions, and tailored agronomic practices. The system supports direct-seeded rice (DSR) cultivation helping reduce water usage, lower methane emissions, and improve overall resource efficiency compared to the conventional transplanting method of rice cultivation.

Through this agreement, Rallis India will introduce FullPage, a next-generation rice technology designed to enhance productivity, improve weed control efficiency, and deliver substantial water and cost savings for Indian farmers.

 

Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India, said: At Rallis India, we are committed to enabling Indian farmers with innovative and sustainable technologies that address key agricultural challenges. Our collaboration with Paryan for FullPage technology reinforces our focus on delivering climate-smart solutions that enhance productivity while promoting resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Shirish Barwale, executive director, Paryan, added: We are delighted to partner with Rallis India, a trusted name in Indian agriculture. With Rallis strong presence and deep connect with farmers, we look forward to accelerating the adoption of FullPage technology, making rice farming more efficient, profitable, and sustainable.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the $165 billion Tata Group. It is one of Indias leading agroscience companies, with more than 77 years of experience servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.

Also Read

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 1: Test cricket returns at Eden Gardens; Toss at 9 AM

IND vs SA 1st Test

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

IND vs SA Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years

Bihar Election Results 2025, Vote counting, ECI, NDA, Mahagathbandhan

Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes for all 243 Assembly constituencies begins

India vs South Africa 1st Test

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Eden Gardens pitch report and key stats

The companys standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.29% to end at Rs 251.75 on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eicher Motors Q2 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 1,369 cr

Eicher Motors Q2 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 1,369 cr

Talbros Automotive Components board approves JV with Lohum Cleantech

Talbros Automotive Components board approves JV with Lohum Cleantech

NSE crosses 24 crore investor accounts as retail participation hits new high

NSE crosses 24 crore investor accounts as retail participation hits new high

RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 33.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 33.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon