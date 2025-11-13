Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Sales rise 0.69% to Rs 221.83 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services rose 28.10% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.69% to Rs 221.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 220.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales221.83220.30 1 OPM %6.025.37 -PBDT15.2512.20 25 PBT11.748.96 31 NP7.846.12 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 33.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 33.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 82.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 82.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the September 2025 quarter

SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4133.33% in the September 2025 quarter

SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4133.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 31.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 31.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon